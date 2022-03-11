Nick Ferrari Says: Hapless Home Office needs to finally treat refugees right

11 March 2022, 17:20

Nick Ferrari says the UK's treatment of refugees from Ukraine shames the nation
Nick Ferrari says the UK's treatment of refugees from Ukraine shames the nation. Picture: LBC
Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

The government can rightly claim credit for the way it has handled much of the Ukrainian crisis.

But there is one massive exception where it has been caught floundering and has been massively out of touch.

Frankly the way in which terrified Ukrainian families are being treated if they seek refuge in the UK shames the nation.

The bungling incompetence and downright heartlessness from the hapless Home Office has made headlines around the world.

This from the nation that has been a beacon at times of refugee crises such as the mass exodus of Jewish people in the run up to and during the Second World War and more recently the expulsion of Ugandan Asians and people fleeing the fall of Afghanistan.

Read more: Russian state TV defies Putin and finally starts broadcasting criticism of the war

Read more: 'Ukraine is gonna win, Kyiv will not be taken': Defenders will prevail, says ex US general

The latest Home Office policy to enable Ukrainians to travel to meet up with families already in Britain won't be ready until this Tuesday.

From Windrush, to the immigration crisis to the plight of these Ukrainians, the Home Office has once again cemented its unenviable reputation in Whitehall. And given the grotesque inadequacies witnessed so frequently, that really is saying something.

What that means is that a system by which, having left friends and possessions behind and run for your life and the lives of those you cherish, to stand a chance of getting into this country you have to create your own online account, provide proof that you had lived in Ukraine before January 1 this year and translate this all into English.

And on their woeful website, there is 'helpful advice' pointing you to "visa centres" in Paris or Brussels but without providing any actual address.

Note to Ms. Patel and crew: these cities are quite big places and even a district would be a helpful start! Another centre has just been opened in Lille, precisely 70 miles from where the Home Secretary claimed it already opened in Calais.

Little surprise then that manic left wing commentators seize on this and try to lay the blame at the door of Brexit. This, they say, displays the “hostile attitude to foreigners” that is supposedly so rife these days.

But In truth it is nothing of the sort.

As a country we can be proud about the amount of money raised which dwarfs every other nation on the planet and hail the people who are bulk buying nappies, milk formula, clothes and just about everything else imaginable to take to centres so it can be shipped to Ukraine.

This is nothing to do with Little England; it is about the big failure of our politicians.

It wasn't that long ago when Immigration Minister Kevin Foster suggested desperate Ukrainians could be treated the same as seasonal fruit pickers.

And last week he even cited the 2018 Novichok attack in Salisbury by Russian intelligence officers as a need for rigorous security.

He clearly thinks a young Ukrainian mother with a babe in arms and a toddler clinging to her is a Russian sleeper. God help our levels of so called “ intelligence and espionage."

As this bloody conflict is played out, which do you find more disgusting? The continual shelling of innocent civilians by a maniacal despot?

Or a nation that once prided itself on tolerance, effectively bolting the door in the face of desperate folk and putting up the closed sign?

The new system simply must work but otherwise Britain will be remembered for turning its back on those who needed help the most.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sir Tom Winsor said police should not make any political statements on their uniform

Police shouldn't show support for Ukraine or wear gay pride badges, says watchdog

Ferrari destroys eco protester

Furious Nick Ferrari cuts off eco-mob protester after they refuse to answer his question three times
Mr Shapps acknowledged people will see a financial 'impact' as a result of Russia's invasion

Putin's invasion of Ukraine will 'impact' cost of living, Grant Shapps warns

Grant Shapps said the UK was sending £400m to Ukraine

Nick Ferrari demands foreign aid budget becomes the Ukrainian aid budget

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

Ben Wallace told Nick Ferrari Putin's invasion is not going to plan

Russian army losses due to 'poor and arrogant leadership', says Defence Secretary

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

James Cleverly told LBC it was a 'badge of honour' that Putin had lashed out over UK sanctions

Minister: Putin criticism of UK sanctions is a 'badge of honour' for Government

Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Nick Ferrari and Dominic Raab clashed over smart prisons

'No bars and prisoners called residents': Nick Ferrari blasts Raab over soft prisons

The barbers is based in Wickford

Boxers Barbers Ukraine Appeal - donate now

Markov said Putin wants to install a new government in Ukraine

Putin's former spokesman tries to claim Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 'liberation'

Inna Sovsun spoke to LBC this morning

Twins became orphans on the first day of their lives, Ukrainian MP says

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Tory MP

Nick Ferrari: It is shameful that Christian Wakeford defected to Labour with no by-election
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said Gary Neville "brings life to politics".

'He brings life to politics': Andy Burnham welcomes Gary Neville to the Labour team
Andy Burnham has said he cannot see how the Prime Minister can survive the partygate scandal.

Isn’t it time to go Boris? Andy Burnham tells LBC ‘I don’t see how the PM can survive’
Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch Again

James Heappey has said he is giving the PM the benefit of the doubt.

Boris 'deserves the benefit of the doubt' over partygate scandal, minister insists
Mr Heappey said Prince Andrew had been 'moved from public view'

Prince Andrew's Epstein and Maxwell links ‘horrifically ill-advised,' minister tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

John Bercow has told LBC he "absolutely denies" bullying his colleagues.

John Bercow insists he is 'empathetic' as he 'absolutely denies' bullying MPs

2 days ago

Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas

3 days ago

Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Queen will not attend Commonwealth Day service, says Buckingham Palace
The 'Ghost of Kyiv' is 'coming for Russia's soul'.

Meet the 'Ghost of Kyiv' - the Ukrainian fighter jet ace 'coming for Russia's souls'
A "sad and pathetic" triple-killer has been sentenced to a whole life order

Killer to die behind bars after murdering three people and raping pregnant victim
refugee home

Would you open your home to Ukrainian refugees? Brits to be asked
Londoners face delays across Tube lines this weekend

Londoners face more travel chaos with another Tube strike this weekend
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted Ukraine will win this war.

'We will win': Defiant Zelenskyy vows not to give 'single piece' of land to Putin
The shelling destroyed the hospital

Putin's bombs target care home residents but all 330 patients and staff escape
Dozens of Insulate Britain protesters will be charged

74 Insulate Britain activists charged over climate protests at M25 and Port of Dover
Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell
Richard and Tetyana endured a tortuous visa process

'Incomprehensible': Brit's wife 'ordered to go 500 miles to war-torn Kyiv' for UK visa