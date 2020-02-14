Nick Ferrari queries mixed messages over climate change and a new UK coal mine

14 February 2020, 09:28

Nick Ferrari asked the Housing Secretary if the government is really serious about climate change if they open the UK's first new coal mine for 30 years.

Extinction Rebellion protesters yesterday dug up the lawn outside the Home Office, demanding that Robert Jenrick rejects approval for the expansion of the Bradley Opencast Mine.

Nick said to him: "You can see a bit of their point. This is the first British coal mine for 30 years and this is as you and other colleagues in the government are ensuring that certain types of vehicle are phased out, oil companies are being moved towards zero emissions.

"And yet Britain is building a coal mine - the first one in three decades. Why would that be?"

Nick Ferrari questioned Robert Jenrick about the new coal mine
Nick Ferrari questioned Robert Jenrick about the new coal mine. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Jenrick responded: "Any member of the public or company is entitled to bring forward a planning application and it is then determined in line with our planning policies.

"Our planning policies have a presumption against coal because we're moving away from coal as a country. We're in the process of decommissioning all of our coal-fired power stations.

"We'll have to see what happens with this particular application."

Nick said it seemed like a mixed message, but Mr Jenrick insisted: "Not from the government, no, because the planning system we have created mitigates against coal.

"This application will have to be assessed by the local authority and if it does come to me as the Secretary of State, we'll obviously do it on the merits of the application."

Watch the interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Peter Cardwell

Former special advisor said Dominic Cummings "commands loyalty" amid cabinet reshuffle

13 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | watch live on LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

1 day ago

Iain Dale brands caller "delusional" for blaming HS2 on Brexit

Iain Dale brands Remainer caller "delusional" for blaming HS2 on Brexit

1 day ago

LBC Latest

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fired their Buckingham Palace staff

Meghan and Harry fire palace staff as Duchess shows behind the scenes of British Vogue
Nick Ferrari questioned XR over their Home Office stunt

Nick Ferrari takes on Extinction Rebellion for digging up garden outside Home Office

Man lands Valentine's date after advertising himself on a billboard

Coronavirus cases rise as experts warn 'fake news' could make outbreak worse