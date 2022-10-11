'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

By Abbie Reynolds

Nick Ferrari brands the police 'useless' and 'pathetic', after police approached and offered protestors coffee.

It comes after climate protestors, Just Stop Oil sat in the road blocking The Mall yesterday to object new fracking licenses proposed by Liz Truss.

Nick Ferrari: "So they can move them on for changing the guard, so those soldiers can go and do their jobs but anyone else who has to do his or her job, they do nothing.

"But when the soldiers come round suddenly they become police officers again. How utterly pathetic of the police."

Over two hours after arriving, the eco mob was removed by police and the changing of the guards was able to pass through The Mall.

Appalled by the gestures Nick read out quotes from Charlotte Lynch's report, "I'd hate for you to get injured" "Can I get you a coffee".

Nick: "These are cops that couldn't nick themselves shaving, they're so hopeless, why are they in the job?

"Why don't you be a care worker? That's just about your level."

LBC's reporter Charlotte Lynch attended the scene and reported a police officer 'joking' with protestors about getting them a coffee.

His rage continued: "Utterly incompetent. Two weeks ago, one woman sent a couple of offensive messages on Twitter, she was arrested in front of her five children and taken down to a police station for eight hours.

"Here we have 25 herberts who closed down a part of London, people can't do their job, possible go to hospital, make appointments, see loved ones. Whatever it might be and the police say 'Can we get you a cup of coffee?'."

READ MORE: "Get a job": Furious driver blasts eco zealots blocking traffic near Buckingham Palace

"Where is the justification, where," Nick quizzed, "So you do nothing until the soldiers have to march by. Why are the soldiers not the same as the other men and woman?"

Nick continued: "Three weeks ago yesterday it was the Queen's funeral, Buckingham Palace was quite busy three weeks ago yesterday...what would they have done then?

"They'd of said 'Can I get you a cup of coffee and would you like some binoculars so you can see a bit more'."

Nick finished by saying the Just Stop Oil protestors were "taking the police for a ride".