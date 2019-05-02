Huawei Leak Wouldn't Have Happened Under Cameron And I, George Osborne Tells LBC

George Osborne laid into the Cabinet ministers responsible for the Huawai leak, saying it would never have happened under David Cameron's leadership.

The former Chancellor was speaking to Nick Ferrari shortly before Gavin Williamson was sacked over the leak from the National Security Council.

He criticised the leadership hopefuls for competing with each other, rather than working together.

He told LBC: "There's a bit of an irony here, isn't there Nick? Here's a committee which is deciding whether we can trust Huawei because they might leak our secrets and then it's the committee itself of British politicians who leaks the secrets.

"It's a very serious thing.

Nick Ferrari was speaking to George Osborne. Picture: LBC

"The question is this: why were all those Cabinet ministers trying to out-macho each other, trying to position for the Tory leadership, rather than acting in a collective to make a decision about the security of the country and then keep it secret.

"All I can say is that when I was in the National Security Council and David Cameron chaired it, it didn't leak."

The full interview with George Osborne will be played out on Friday morning on Nick Ferrari At Breakfast.

Mr Osborne was speaking to LBC an an event to welcome the newly launched Children’s Air Ambulance helicopter.