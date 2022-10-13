'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict

13 October 2022, 10:37 | Updated: 13 October 2022, 12:08

By Hannah Holland

Nick Ferrari caller admits he bought Rolf Harris’ art in the hopes that he was innocent but won’t display them “until he passes”.

The caller explained to Nick Ferrari: “When he was first arrested, I had a bit of spare cash and I thought to myself, I actually believed he was innocent, so I went out and bought a load of his art and I thought well as soon as the court case comes round he’s going to be found innocent and then suddenly the price of the paintings are going to go through the roof.

“But of course, it went the other way.”

The caller then revealed he spent around £600 on art by the disgraced entertainer, who was jailed for sexual offences in 2014.

Nick asked, “what have you done with them?”

“I displayed them at the time but now they’re behind a wardrobe.

“But to be honest Nick, I do actually quite like the paintings. Like most people of our generation, we sort of grew up with him. I’m not going to display them until he passes.”

Nick questioned the caller, wondering: “Can you admire the art and effectively divorce the art from the artist?”

Without hesitation, the caller replied: “Yes - I do not look at the art and then immediately connect his face to the art."

The conversation was prompted by Channel 4 announcing that they will allow a studio audience to decide whether comedian, Jimmy Carr, will destroy artworks by figures including Adolf Hitler and Rolf Harris in their new show, Art Trouble.

READ MORE: 'Like book burning': Row over Channel 4 plans to buy Hitler's painting and have Jimmy Carr destroy it with flamethrower

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a journalist and campaigner against antisemitism called the move an “utterly sick piece of entertainment television”.

Continuing, Nick Ferrari added: “To support your argument, a lot of people still like Michael Jackson’s music.

“There’s a lot of classical composers who, how can we put this politely, had rather checkered personal lives yet we adore their music.”

READ MORE: 'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

