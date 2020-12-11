'I won't Covid test my son and risk ruining Christmas', caller tells LBC

By EJ Ward

One caller tells LBC he does not want his son to be tested for Covid-19 lest he get a false-positive result and run the risk of ruining Christmas.

The conversation comes as secondary school students in London are set to have increased access to coronavirus tests following rises in infection rates across the South East.

Luke from Orpington told LBC he would not allow his son to be tested for Covid.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari the caller said it was "quite clever of the Government not to do another lockdown."

When Nick asked the caller if he wouldn't want to know if his child had Covid, Luke said no.

Explaining that he thought the difference "between showing symptoms is only one to two days out, so you would know you've got it anyway."

"I don't believe I need a test which has a high chance of false-positive then locking down all our family and ruining Christmas."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that "by far the fastest rise" in cases in the South had been among children aged 11-18, and that targeted action was needed immediately.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, he said: "I'm particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex.

"Cases are rising and in many areas are already high.

"Looking into the detail, the testing results and surveys shows us that by far the fastest rise is among secondary school age children 11-18 years old, while the rate among adults in London is broadly flat.

"But we know from experience that a sharp rise in cases in younger people can lead to a rise among more vulnerable age groups later.

"We need to do everything we can to stop the spread among school age children in London right now - we must not wait until the review, which will take place on December 16.

"We need to take targeted action immediately."