Iain Duncan Smith brands Keir Starmer's John Lewis wallpaper visit 'ludicrous stunt'

By EJ Ward

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has branded a trip by Sir Keir Starmer to a John Lewis in Manchester as a 'ludicrous stunt'.

The conversation comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used a campaign visit to poke fun at the Prime Minister.

He browsed the wallpaper section of the John Lewis store in Manchester's Trafford Centre.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the former Conservative Party leader hit out at the Labour leader branding his actions a "ludicrous stunt."

Sir Iain said the story "about the whole issue which led to Keir Starmer heading to John Lewis" looked like a Westminster bubble story.

The former Tory leader said these kinds of stories show "politicians at their worst."

Boris Johnson has insisted he is a fan of retailer John Lewis as he faces a probe into the controversial refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.



The Prime Minister was asked asked about reports he and his fiancee Carrie Symonds had rejected furnishings by the department store left in the Number 11 flat by his predecessor Theresa May.

Reports have suggested wallpaper costing up to £840 a roll was used in the Downing Street flat refurbishment.

Conservative Party co-chairman Amanda Milling accused Sir Keir of "playing politics" on the issue.

