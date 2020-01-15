If Big Ben doesn't bong for Brexit, the world will see us as a joke: Nigel Farage

15 January 2020, 07:53

The world will see the UK as a joke if we can't get Big Ben to sound on Brexit Day, Nigel Farage has told LBC.

Authorities ruled that ringing the famous bell on 31st January would not be possible for reasons of logistics and cost - believed to be half a million pounds.

Boris Johnson spoke of crowdfunding the money to make it happen, but with the order needed to happen in the next few days, a Big Ben Brexit bong seems unlikely.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is organising a celebration in Parliament Square on the night the UK leaves the EU and he thinks this is proof the government doesn't believe in Brexit.

Nigel Farage spoke to Nick Ferrari
Nigel Farage spoke to Nick Ferrari. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "Boris Johnson was making a joke of it - 'Oh we'll find some mechanism where you can put a pound in'. It's almost as if the government is embarrassed by Brexit. They don't want to celebrate the moment.

"I have put in an application through Leave Means Leave to book Parliament Square for the evening, to put up some staging, to have some singing, to have some music, to have some speeches. I've also applied to have some fireworks, which has been refused point blank.

"Boris got elected on a massive majority on the basis of Get Brexit Done and he can't even bring himself as Prime Minister to say they are going to fund this to show the world we are organised and we are ready.

"I frankly think that, around the world, at that moment at 11pm, if Big Ben doesn't strike, our country looks like a joke."

Mr Farage said they may be forced to play a recording of the bongs through their soundsystem at their Brexit celebration.

