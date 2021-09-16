'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'

By Sam Sholli

Nick Ferrari has put Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on the spot over Nadine Dorries' appointment as Culture Secretary.

Nick asked: "If appearing on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' is enough for Nadine Dorries to be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?"

Speaking in defence of the appointment on Nadine Dorries as Culture Secretary, Mr Wallace said: "I think...Nadine is remember also a bestselling author.

"I mean I couldn't write a chapter. She has written lots and lots of books [and] sold thousands of books.

"And if being a successful author isn't part of culture, media and sport, I don't know what is."

Mr Wallace went on to describe Nadine Dorries as a "great colleague" and said she is "pretty well-qualified" to be Culture Secretary.