'I'm disgusted Trump is getting this many votes,' says ex-Biden adviser

4 November 2020, 11:35

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an ex-senior adviser to Joe Biden told LBC he is "disgusted" by Donald Trump receiving as many votes as he has.

Moe Vela made the remark to LBC's Nick Ferrari as the result of the US election may not be declared for days amid long counts and possibility of legal battles.

Neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden has the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, with millions of postal votes still to be counted.

Democrats typically outperform Republicans in postal voting, while the Republicans look to make up ground on polling day. A historically large number of postal votes flooded in across the country prior to the election.

Read more: US election: Trump cries 'fraud' with votes still being counted

Mr Vela said: "I'm not going to lie to you, Nick. I'm baffled, I'm disappointed [and] frankly I'm angry that this many of my fellow Americans are OK with the failed leadership in the pandemic.

"We are the number one country in the world for the number of deaths from this coronavirus. We are absolutely struggling and losing innocent Americans. That could have been prevented.

Nick replied: "Millions disagreed with you with their mail-in votes and their votes yesterday."

Mr Vela responding by citing his previous experience of being part on the White House Emergency Preparedness and Continuity of Government working group.

He added: "They can disagree with me, Nick. But what they don't understand is I can tell you point by point where Donald Trump failed to properly prepare, plan and mitigate the damage from this pandemic.

"So I'm disappointed. I'm disgusted that he's getting this many votes. It's just simple."

Comments

Loading...

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Donald Trump is not racist, says black Republican ex-congressman

Donald Trump is not racist, insists black Republican ex-congressman
Post-Brexit UK-US trade deal will be 'incredibly difficult' to strike, warns Lord Philip Hammond

Post-Brexit UK-US trade deal will be 'incredibly difficult' to strike, warns Lord Philip Hammond
Lord Michael Howard: UK will benefit more from Biden presidency

Lord Michael Howard: Biden presidency is better for UK

Nigel Farage gives his verdict on US election

Nigel Farage gives his verdict on the US election

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"
Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne

Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The former Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC on election night

David Miliband: Neither Trump nor Biden will do a post-Brexit trade deal

10 hours ago

The President's Pastor told LBC he predicted a landslide for Donald Trump

Donald Trump's pastor: 'hopefully we can overturn Roe V. Wade'

13 hours ago

Iain Dale corrected this caller

'This is complete balderdash' - Iain Dale corrects caller who likened lockdown to WW1

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

NHS England to be placed on highest alert level as coronavirus cases soar
Shoppers in Newcastle ahead of a national lockdown for England

MPs set to vote on second national lockdown in England

Matt Ratana was shot dead at the custody centre in Croydon

Funeral takes place for Met police officer who was shot dead at custody suite
Dominic Raab spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

'Put it in your diary': Dominic Raab tells LBC lockdown will end on Dec 2
WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Michael Gove offered hope grassroots sports would be allowed - only to be dashed

Michael Gove sorry for rules muddle amid fury over grassroots sport closures
The UK's coronavirus deaths have jumped again

UK coronavirus death toll jumps 397 - highest in five months

Sir Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty

Covid deaths would top first wave under three-tier system, say scientists
James O'Brien reacts to Trump "essentially denigrating democracy" in election speech

James O'Brien reacts to Trump "essentially denigrating democracy" in election speech
Joe and Trump

Professor who predicted last 13 US election results says Joe Biden will win