'I'm not the hero': D-Day veteran tells LBC his vivid wartime memories

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a D-Day veteran told LBC of his most vivd wartime memories, adding that he doesn't consider himself a hero because he survived.

D-Day veteran Joe Cattini made the comment to LBC's Nick Ferrari ahead of Remembrance Day which will take place on Sunday.

He said: "When I think of all those youngsters.that died for the invasion, I think they should be remembered because I'm not the hero. I survived. They didn't.

"They're the heroes, the ones that gave their lives so that we could have this peace all these number of years. It's amazing really."

Nick then asked the D-Day veteran of his most vivid memories of D-Day.

He replied: "The first memory I had was on the ship which took us to the beaches. I fortunately was not on the first landings. I didn't land until a couple of hours after the first lads went in.

"But what I saw after I landed on the beach was shocking really. [There were] bodies floating in the water..."

Meanwhile, the public has been told to stay away from this year's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph due to Covid-19 fears.

A limited number of people, including veterans, royals and international leaders will still attend the service, which traditionally sees thousands of people line the streets of Whitehall to pay their respects to those who fought for the country.