Immigration, billionaires and Wetherspoons: LBC's best callers of the week

By LBC

From immigration myths to cheap pints at Wetherspoons, LBC's callers didn’t hold back this week.

0:00 | Caller Laurie gives her view on the ‘outsider rapist’ myth and its violent history to James O'Brien

5:33 | Caller Raj in Manchester challenges Henry Riley over calling Corbyn a ‘useful idiot’

6:54 | Caller Hassan in Cambridge tells Tom Swarbrick he’s found the ‘Schrödinger’s immigrant’

9:21 | Caller Dominic in Reading argues we chase poor immigrants harder than billionaire tax dodgers

11:22 | Caller John in Woodford defends Wetherspoons as safe, cheap — and full of older men