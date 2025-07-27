Vanessa Feltz 3pm - 6pm
Immigration, billionaires and Wetherspoons: LBC's best callers of the week
27 July 2025, 14:03
Immigration, billionaires and Wetherspoons | LBC's best callers of the week
From immigration myths to cheap pints at Wetherspoons, LBC's callers didn’t hold back this week.
0:00 | Caller Laurie gives her view on the ‘outsider rapist’ myth and its violent history to James O'Brien
5:33 | Caller Raj in Manchester challenges Henry Riley over calling Corbyn a ‘useful idiot’
6:54 | Caller Hassan in Cambridge tells Tom Swarbrick he’s found the ‘Schrödinger’s immigrant’
9:21 | Caller Dominic in Reading argues we chase poor immigrants harder than billionaire tax dodgers
11:22 | Caller John in Woodford defends Wetherspoons as safe, cheap — and full of older men