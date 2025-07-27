Immigration, billionaires and Wetherspoons: LBC's best callers of the week

From immigration myths to cheap pints at Wetherspoons, LBC's callers didn’t hold back this week.

0:00 | Caller Laurie gives her view on the ‘outsider rapist’ myth and its violent history to James O'Brien
5:33 | Caller Raj in Manchester challenges Henry Riley over calling Corbyn a ‘useful idiot’
6:54 | Caller Hassan in Cambridge tells Tom Swarbrick he’s found the ‘Schrödinger’s immigrant’
9:21 | Caller Dominic in Reading argues we chase poor immigrants harder than billionaire tax dodgers
11:22 | Caller John in Woodford defends Wetherspoons as safe, cheap — and full of older men

Nick

Nick Ferrari callers react to new measures to control illegal migration

LBC Presenter Nick Ferrari visits Cromwell Hospital in West London.

Nick Ferrari shares his experience getting tested for prostate cancer amid calls for UK to ramp up routine screening
A report claims police should make people give their biological sex, rather than their self-ascribed gender.

Police should record biological sex after arrests, minister says, after report claims criminals can pick their own gender
Itay Kashti, a Jewish-Israeli music producer, was lured to what he believed was a musician retreat before being beaten and kidnapped for his race and religion.

Israeli music producer opens up about horrific anti-Semitic kidnapping as three men jailed for extortion plot
British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns

British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns
Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Katharine Birbalsingh branded the Government’s plans for school uniforms “marxist” and warned they could seriously impact students’ ability to learn.

‘Britain’s strictest head’ lashes out at government plans to limit branded school uniform items

