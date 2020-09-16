Independent SAGE member warns of 'dangerous situation' over lack of tests

16 September 2020, 08:14

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"We're in an incredibly dangerous situation right now" because we can't test the people who need to be tested, a professor has told LBC.

Professor Pagel told LBC that the country was in an "incredibly dangerous situation" because "we can't test the people who need testing it means we can't see where cases are rising."

This then has the knock-on effect that NHS Test and Trace is unable to "chase their contacts, so we can't control the virus that way."

Professor Christina Pagel who is a professor of Clinical Operational Research and a member of the Independent Sage Group was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

The Professor told Nick Ferrari that "until they fix the testing system, it's got a free reign to spread."

The comments come ahead of Boris Johnson facing a grilling from senior MPs amid a warning that the "failure" of the test and trace system is placing "huge pressure" on the health service.

An LBC investigation on Monday showed that in England's top ten Covid hotspots there were no coronavirus tests available.

As the system struggles to cope with soaring demand, people have been turning up to accident and emergency to ask for Covid-19 tests.

When Nick asked the Independent Sage Group member why she thought the system wasn't working, the answer was planning.

"Because they didn't plan it well enough," she said adding it "wasn't a secret that schools go back in September and colds come in."

Accepting that rolling out a nationwide testing system was difficult, Profesor Pagel said there were countries that have managed it, which meant their second spikes of Covid-19 have been reduced.

When Nick highlighted the lack of testing facilities and kits in March and advice from Public Health England to stop testing.

Watch the whole video at the top of the page to see the interesting and informed exhange.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Andrew Mitchell is the Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield - he abstained last night and called the bill unreasonable

'Lawmakers should not be lawbreakers' - former Tory Minister on Brexit divorce deal
Home Secretary Priti Patel spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Priti Patel defends coronavirus testing despite lack of tests in hotspots
Kit Malthouse took the action based on the new rules

Rule of six: Policing Minister reveals he cancelled nine-year-old twins' birthday
The Albion Works site in Manchester

Cladding Scandal Latest: The 'Firetrap' Homes That Can't Get Fire Insurance
Nick Ferrari challenges business minister Nadhim Zahawi over rule of six

Nick Ferrari challenges business minister Nadhim Zahawi over rule of six
Lord Sugar says public must put on a suit, put on a dress and get back to work

Lord Sugar says public must put on a suit, put on a dress and get back to work

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

John Apter tells LBC that people who assault officers are "laughing in the face of justice"

Police Federation chair calls for longer sentences for people that assault emergency workers

11 hours ago

Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election

Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election

1 day ago

Boris Johnson should be "mindful" of damage of "deliberately breaking international agreements."

Senior Tory MP warns Boris to be "more mindful" over Brexit divorce deal

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

One glass of wine in the first week of pregnancy could be recorded

Single glass of wine in first week of pregnancy 'to be kept on women's medical files'
Diners take advantage of the 'Eat out to Help out' scheme

Eat out to help out scheme pushes UK inflation down to 0.2 per cent
Only around a third of high rise buildings with Grenfell-style flammable cladding, have had it replaced to date

Two thirds of buildings with Grenfell-style cladding 'have not had it replaced'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speaking to employers during a visit to the London Bridge Jobcentre

Kate and William visit Bagel bakery in London's East End

The government is reviewing criteria for who can book coronavirus tests

Testing, testing...Govt announces urgent review after LBC probe
The new Apple Watch Series 6 contains a health sensor that can measure blood oxygen levels

Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitness+ subscription service
The bodies of 39 people were found in a lorry in Essex last year

Essex lorry deaths: Seven sentenced in Vietnam for organising illegal passage
Sir Keir Starmer will not be participating in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday

Keir Starmer to miss PMQs while he waits for family member's Covid test result
David Nabarro has warned we are only at the beginning of the pandemic

'Covid-19 worse than any science fiction' and Europe is getting 'nastier', expert says
Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing

Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing