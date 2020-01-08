Iran missiles: How will President Trump respond to military base attacks?

8 January 2020, 07:42

This US expert told Nick Ferrari that the lack of casualties means President Trump can back down from conflict with Iran without losing face.

Iran has fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two air bases in Iraq housing US troops, in retaliation for the killing of its top military commander.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, US analyst Charles Feldman said: "Trying to predict President Trump is just about the most impossible thing anyone can do.

"But, I had predicted that, if there were no US casualties - and it doesn't appear that there have been on the ground there - it would give President Trump a face-saving way of backing down from his more inflammatory rhetoric.

"And that's what he did. When the early reports indicated no US casualties, he tweeted 'All is well' and he'll talk to people in the morning.

"My guess is he's going to say something like 'what we did was in proportion to what the Iranians have been doing and if they play nice, we'll play nice' and we will go back to the proxy war we've been having with Iran for the last few years.

A US analyst predicted Donald Trump's response to the attack
A US analyst predicted Donald Trump's response to the attack. Picture: PA / LBC

"What you're seeing is both sides wanting to de-escalate.

"But that doesn't mean that everything is going to be peachy fine going fine. What the US is more worried about, at least domestically, is cyber warfare.

"There is concern that the next move may be aimed at the US mainland in the form of a cyber attack."

Watch his analysis at the top of the page.

