Is chlorinated chicken a fair price to pay for a US trade deal? Nick Ferrari debates with caller Jay

9 April 2025, 10:55

Nick Ferrari hears from caller Jay, who argues that the UK should impose a “48% tariff” on American products as a form of protest against post-Brexit trade deals.

However, Nick Ferrari challenges the practicality of this suggestion, pointing out that many essential medications come from the US and that such a boycott could have real consequences for people’s health.

This follows the Health Secretary telling LBC’s Nick Ferrari that the UK gets caught up in trade wars between other countries—even if it is not directly involved—after Donald Trump imposes sweeping global tariffs last week.

The US tariffs cause turmoil in global markets, amid fears that affected countries, including China and EU member states, may impose retaliatory sanctions.

As the exchange between Nick and Jay grows more heated, the debate reveals deeper anxieties about food safety, trade dependency, and how political frustration often finds expression through consumer choices.

