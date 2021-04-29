'Is it time to urgently review Covid restrictions?' Nick Ferrari quizzes minister

29 April 2021, 08:24

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'Isn't it time to urgently review some of the restrictions that are still in place minister, not least those who are gathering to say goodbye to loved ones?'

After England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he believed it would be "incredibly safe" for fully vaccinated people to meet, Nick Ferrari questioned the Vaccines Minister.

"Isn't it time to urgently review some of the restrictions that are still in place minister, not least those who are gathering to say goodbye to loved ones?"

Nick was speaking to Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Zahawi said he understood Nick's point and the government would "always look at how we can do better at making sure people can say goodbye to their loved ones."

But, Mr Zahawi warned people "have to be careful" adding that the "right thing to do" would be to wait "only a few more weeks."

"We're not there yet," he told LBC.

Speaking at yesterday's Downing Street briefing Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said: "If two people who both had two doses of vaccine and have both served at least 14 days after their second dose, then I would be highly confident scientifically that if they were reputable vaccines then indeed it would be incredibly safe for those two people to meet."

On when that could happen in the UK, he said: "Soon, I really hope soon, but not quite now."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Tax Payers to face Covid Marshal bill until 2023

Warning Covid Marshals could 'overstep the mark' amid role extension to 2023
The former Labour staffer gave his take on the war of words between Downing Street and the PM's former top aide

'War of words between Downing Street and Cummings could explode at any moment'
Nick Ferrari challenged the Work and Pensions Secretary

'Would you spend £5,900 on an armchair?' - Nick Ferrari grills Government Minister
The comments come after a series of accusations against the PM

'Is Boris Johnson on the ropes?' - Nick Ferrari asks former Downing Street insider
Ben Wallace spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC

"That's not my boss": minister refutes 'let the bodies pile high' claim levelled at PM
The expert was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Clinical epidemiologist warns India Covid wave 'seems to be just beginning'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

19 hours ago

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

1 day ago

Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

BioNTech boss Ugur Sahin has said Europe will likely achieve herd immunity this summer

Europe will 'reach herd immunity by July/August,' says BioNTech boss
Police arrive at the clinic as part of the investigation

Hospital employee detained on suspicion of killing four at clinic in Germany
Gareth Wild spent six years parking at every spot at his local supermarket

Shopper spends six years parking in every spot at his local supermarket
The report was commissioned by VictimFocus

Half of women 'have suffered sexual assault by a partner while asleep'
Joe Biden addressed Congress where he set out plans for a 1.8 trillion dollar investment in children, families and education

Joe Biden says America is "on the move again" in address to Congress
The couple have released charming photos for their 10th wedding anniversary

New portraits of William and Kate mark 10th wedding anniversary
JVT said the UK is near "bottom levels" of coronavirus

UK close to "bottom levels" of coronavirus - Prof Jonathan Van Tam
Most students think passing a sexual consent assessment should be mandatory before entering university

Majority of students want mandatory sexual consent tests before university - survey
The 74-year-old was kicked into the freezing River Mersey on Sunday

Boy, 15, arrested after 74-year-old pensioner kicked into river
India has recorded the world's highest number of daily Covid cases since the pandemic began

Hospitals overrun as India records world's highest daily Covid cases