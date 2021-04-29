'Is it time to urgently review Covid restrictions?' Nick Ferrari quizzes minister

By EJ Ward

'Isn't it time to urgently review some of the restrictions that are still in place minister, not least those who are gathering to say goodbye to loved ones?'

After England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he believed it would be "incredibly safe" for fully vaccinated people to meet, Nick Ferrari questioned the Vaccines Minister.

"Isn't it time to urgently review some of the restrictions that are still in place minister, not least those who are gathering to say goodbye to loved ones?"

Nick was speaking to Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Zahawi said he understood Nick's point and the government would "always look at how we can do better at making sure people can say goodbye to their loved ones."

But, Mr Zahawi warned people "have to be careful" adding that the "right thing to do" would be to wait "only a few more weeks."

"We're not there yet," he told LBC.

Speaking at yesterday's Downing Street briefing Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said: "If two people who both had two doses of vaccine and have both served at least 14 days after their second dose, then I would be highly confident scientifically that if they were reputable vaccines then indeed it would be incredibly safe for those two people to meet."

On when that could happen in the UK, he said: "Soon, I really hope soon, but not quite now."