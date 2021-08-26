Islamic State 'utterly deplorable' for wanting to attack 'international humanitarian mission'

By EJ Ward

Armed Forces Minister brands Islamic State "utterly deplorable" for wanting to attack a " major international humanitarian mission."

While speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, a government minister admitted he had been briefed on how to react should an ISIS terror attack take place at Kabul airport.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey warned that there is "very credible reporting" of an "imminent" and "severe" terror attack at Kabul airport "within hours."

He told Nick Ferrari: "I was given lines today for what might happen if the attack happened while I was doing this media round."

He added: "I don't think everybody should be surprised by this, Daesh, or Islamic State, are guilty of all sorts of evil.

"But the opportunism of wanting to target a major international humanitarian mission is just utterly deplorable but sadly true to form for an organisation as barbarous as Daesh."

Answering a question from Nick Ferrari, the Minister said he had been told he would be having to react to "a lot of uncertainty."

