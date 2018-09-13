Israel and Palestine Ambassadors Live On LBC: Watch In Full

13 September 2018, 08:12 | Updated: 13 September 2018, 09:46

LBC is hosting a fascinating debate between the Israeli and Palestinian ambassador - and you can watch it live.

Mark Regev, the Israeli Ambassador to the UK, and his Palestinian counterpart Manuel Hassassian will join Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio at 9am.

They'll be answering questions on the Middle East from LBC listeners - call 0345 60 60 973 to ask your question.

Watch the full, historic debate at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"It's Outrageous:" Iain Dale Slams Conservative's 'Retrospective Tax'

"It's Outrageous:" Iain Dale Slams Conservative's 'Retrospective Tax'

15 hours ago

Iain Dale Livid At Potential Early Release For Hate Preacher

Iain Dale Livid At Potential Early Release For Hate Preacher

1 day ago

Sadiq Khan Is In "A State Of Denial" Says Retired Police Officer

Sadiq Khan Is In "A State Of Denial" Says Retired Police Officer

1 day ago