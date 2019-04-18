Nick Ferrari Lashes Out At Extinction Rebellion Trust Fund Children

18 April 2019, 07:46 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 08:34

As London wakes up to a fourth day of climate change protests, Nick Ferrari tells protesters that they've got their point across, but they're now affecting people's livelihoods.

London is now going into its fourth day of Extinction Rebellion protests and the impact has been huge; over 55 bus routes have been diverted, more than 340 arrests made and London's retail sector is claiming more than £12m has been lost in trade.

Protesters continue to block traffic at Marble Arch, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Oxford Circus, as they have done since early Monday morning.

The capital's police have also come under criticism over their perceived lack of action.

Nick expressed his frustration at the disruption: "If this continues, people will lose their jobs...It's alright for Piers and Tabitha and Quentin to dance around on the bridge because they're probably trust [fund] children so it doesn't matter.

"But for the people who actually put a shift...to get some cash, to go home, to pay for their children, to pay for their rent, to pay for their mortgage, they might lose their job."

Nick Ferrari
Picture: LBC

Nick pointed out: "You have got your point across. You happen to be preaching to the converted...the UK is actually a world leader on cutting emissions. No other country in Europe has moved so fast."

He said: "It's come to a point now where you will cost people their livelihoods, and how come your right to protest trumps their right to do a shift and earn a day's work?"

