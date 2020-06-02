"It's a farce": Nick Ferrari tells Minister quarantine rules for travellers don't work

2 June 2020, 08:28 | Updated: 2 June 2020, 09:00

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari asked the Housing Minister when the government would be scrapping the "farcical" quarantine laws for travellers coming into the UK.

Anyone arriving in the country will be expected to quarantine for 14 days from Monday to avoid the spread of coronavirus - but critics have warned it will decimate the travel industry.

Nick asked Simon Clarke when the government was going to reverse the decision.

He said: "When will the government back down on its quarantine rules. It's said that MPs are in open revolt.

"Under the restrictions, tens of thousands of people who come to the country will still be able to change accommodation, go food shopping and use public transport while doing it.

"This is a farce, isn't it, and needs to be stood down."

Nick Ferrari grilled Housing Minister Simon Clarke on the quarantine rules
Nick Ferrari grilled Housing Minister Simon Clarke on the quarantine rules. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Clarke insisted: "The quarantine arrangements that come into effect next Monday are making sure that we don't import new risk from abroad at a crucial stage in our handling of the pandemic.

"At this point, when the numbers in this country are coming down, we don't want people coming into the UK, bringing in new case load."

Nick told him that someone from abroad who comes to this country cam flip between different hotels every day under the laws. "These rules palpably do not work, do they?"

But the Minister stated: "People breaching those rules can be fined up to £1,000. They are a very serious set of rules designed to reflect the serious risk that this pandemic poses."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Police fired tear gas at anti-mainland protestors

Iain Dale forensically challenges caller who says China are "right to take back Hong Kong"

3 days ago

POWERFUL CALL FROM BA WORKER ON SHOCKING TREATMENT OF STAFF

BA worker reveals shocking treatment of staff in a powerful call

4 days ago

Iain's mother died in 2012 and he promised caller Jackie her life will feel more normal over time

Iain Dale, left in tears by heartbreaking call, gave inspiring words on loss

11 days ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari spoke to Baroness Hayman over the new voting rules

Rees-Mogg's parliament voting plan is "ridiculous", says former Lords Speaker
Two meter social distancing is more effective than just one

Two meter social distancing more effective than one, study finds
You could win this Fiat 500

Text to win a brand new car

You could win one of 10 iPhone 11s

10 chances to win a brand new iPhone 11