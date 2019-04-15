Boris Johnson Is "Leading The Field" In The Race To Succeed Theresa May

Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg tells LBC he believes Boris Johnson is "leading the field" in the race to succeed Theresa May as Conservative party leader.

The ERG Chairman said he thought that it was "noticeable" of how much appeal Boris Johnson has with voters beyond the Conservative Party and eurosceptics.

Mr Rees-Mogg added that he thought the former Foreign Secretary was "currently leading the field" as a successor to Theresa May as the next Tory leader.

Jacob Rees-Mogg says former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is "leading the field" in the race to succeed Theresa May as Tory leader. Picture: LBC / PA

He told Nick Ferrari: "It's noticeable how popular Boris Johnson is and the appeal he has beyond Tory voters and eurosceptics.

"I think he is currently leading the field."

His comments come as two former chairmen of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs suggested that the rules that govern leadership challenges could be changed to allow members to move against the Prime Minister for a second time in 12 months.

At present members can only challenge the Conservative leader once in a 12 month period, and currently need to wait until December to launch a fresh bid to oust Theresa May.

- Conservative Leadership: What Is The 1922 Committee?