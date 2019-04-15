Boris Johnson Is "Leading The Field" In The Race To Succeed Theresa May

15 April 2019, 10:16

Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg tells LBC he believes Boris Johnson is "leading the field" in the race to succeed Theresa May as Conservative party leader.

The ERG Chairman said he thought that it was "noticeable" of how much appeal Boris Johnson has with voters beyond the Conservative Party and eurosceptics.

Mr Rees-Mogg added that he thought the former Foreign Secretary was "currently leading the field" as a successor to Theresa May as the next Tory leader.

Jacob Rees-Mogg says former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is "leading the field" in the race to succeed Theresa May as Tory leader
Jacob Rees-Mogg says former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is "leading the field" in the race to succeed Theresa May as Tory leader. Picture: LBC / PA

He told Nick Ferrari: "It's noticeable how popular Boris Johnson is and the appeal he has beyond Tory voters and eurosceptics.

"I think he is currently leading the field."

His comments come as two former chairmen of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs suggested that the rules that govern leadership challenges could be changed to allow members to move against the Prime Minister for a second time in 12 months.

At present members can only challenge the Conservative leader once in a 12 month period, and currently need to wait until December to launch a fresh bid to oust Theresa May.

- Conservative Leadership: What Is The 1922 Committee?

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Theresa May has a problem with immigration, but is not a racist says Anna Soubry

Anna Soubry: Theresa May Has A Problem With Immigration, But Is Not A Racist

21 hours ago

Anna Soubry in the LBC studio

Anna Soubry Would Not Revoke Article 50, Unless To Prevent No Deal

22 hours ago

Iain Dale on Sunday

Iain Dale On Sunday: Interview With Anna Soubry In Full

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari Infuriated By Legal Aid Granted To Isis Bride Shamima Begum
David Lammy & Rees Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg Responds To David Lammy's Nazi Remark

Clive Bull Extinction Rebellion

Climate Change Protestor Defends Shutting Down London

Shamima Begum before catching a flight to Turkey in 2015 to join the Islamic State group.

ISIS Bride Shamima Begum Given Legal Aid To Fight Citizenship Battle

Brain-damaged Christchurch shooting victim, five, 'cannot speak'

Hunt tells Japan: We don't want a no-deal Brexit