Jacob Rees-Mogg's Broadside At Jeremy Hunt Over No-Deal Suicide Claim

28 May 2019, 10:16

Jacob Rees-Mogg ridiculed Jeremy Hunt's claim that following a no-deal Brexit would be suicide for the Conservatives.

After the Tories slumped to the worst election result in their 200-year history, Mr Hunt outlined his Tory leadership bid by insisting that leaving the European Union without a deal would be "political suicide".

But Jacob Rees-Mogg had a very snappy response to his claim.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "What has just happened to the Conservatives on Thursday? That was political hara-kiri.

"So our very distinguished Foreign Secretary says, after the worst result in our history, the answer is to ignore what the voters have just told us.

"That doesn't seem to me to be an understanding of what the word suicide means."

Jacob Rees-Mogg fired a broadside at Jeremy Hunt
Jacob Rees-Mogg fired a broadside at Jeremy Hunt. Picture: PA / LBC

The chairman of the ERG has thrown his weight behind Boris Johnson to be the next Conservative leader, saying he has what it takes to

He added: "I think Boris needs to become the next leader. I think he has the charisma to change the fortunes of the Conservative Party.

"It's clear that we must leave on the 31st October and that we must deliver on the referendum result. And I think that he can bring the party together because he will deliver Brexit, but is a centrist Conservative. He is not an outlier either to the left and the right within the party."

