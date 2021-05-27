Jeremy Corbyn 'doesn't believe Jewish people are a race', claims Maureen Lipman

27 May 2021, 09:34

By Fiona Jones

Actor Dame Maureen Lipman tells LBC's Nick Ferrari that Jeremy Corbyn "doesn't believe Jewish people are a race."

Dame Maureen Lipman has quit actors’ union Equity after 50 years over its leader’s stance on Israel.

The Jewish actor made the decision to leave after the union's president Maureen Beattie encouraged members to sign a petition calling for sanctions against the country, in response to the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Ms Beattie branded Israeli government actions in Gaza last week as “particularly horrifying”.

Dame Maureen told Nick that Equity no longer represents her: "I don't see them asking to go and protest against any of the other terrible wars and conflicts in the world.

"You are inciting something that's potentially dangerous and that's not for me."

Nick questioned whether this opposition to Israel in the arts is in some way the responsibility of politicians.

He asked: "At one of those rallies where an Israeli flag was set alight, Jeremy Corbyn addressed that rally - does he need to look to himself?"

Dame Maureen responded, "I don't think he can look to himself because Jeremy Corbyn is anti-capitalist. And as far as he sees himself that means he's not anti-Semitary.

"He says he doesn't have a racist bone in his body, it's in his muscles, it's in his sinews."

She told Nick she could cite "so many" examples of this, including the mural displaying cartoon-like Jewish people with derogatory tropes, on which he commented.

Dame Maureen continued, "It's been difficult for me since I came out against Corbyn's anti-Semitism, I've been dropped from a lot of invitations in the last couple of years and so be it.

"He doesn't believe we are a race so how can he be racist? We have to as a race stand up and address this because otherwise it's really lambs to the slaughter.

"I don't want to spend my life talking about my people, it's not what I do, but it's sort of thrust upon me."

Dame Maureen branded Equity "wrong" for prioritising a rally and the "demonisation of the Jewish faith" when so many of its members are in "dire straits" due to the pandemic, calling for it to take measures to help actors.

She called on Maureen Beattie to apologise for her actions.

You can watch the full interview above.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Cummings allegations: Nick Ferrari questions minister over fate of Matt Hancock

Cummings allegations: Nick Ferrari questions minister over fate of Matt Hancock
'Did Boris call Covid Kung-Flu?': Nick Ferrari puts Cummings' claims to Grant Shapps

'Did Boris call Covid Kung-Flu?': Nick Ferrari puts Cummings' claims to Grant Shapps
Nick Ferrari challenges minister after Covid guidance changes without announcement

Nick Ferrari challenges minister as Covid guidance changes without announcement
The caller challenged the Minister over the Northern Ireland border

'Your Government told lies': Liz Truss grilled by caller over Northern Ireland border checks
Liz Truss was speaking on LBC's Call the Cabinet

Equalities Minister fails to name single backer of Government race report when challenged
Lisa Nandy: Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be a Labour MP until he apologises to Jewish community

Lisa Nandy: Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be a Labour MP until he apologises to Jewish community

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The PM's former adviser was speaking to MPs earlier

'Crass, vulgar, egotist': Furious caller launches blistering attack on Dominic Cummings

14 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 26/05 Watch Again

20 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 25/05 Watch Again

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

All adults in Northern Ireland can book a vaccine jab

All adults become eligible for a Covid vaccine in Northern Ireland
Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jenrick tells LBC: PM acted 'in best interests of the country' after Cummings' evidence
German scientists say they can fix the issue of why some vaccines cause blood clots (File image)

German scientists "solve" Covid vaccine blood clot side effect
France is set to impose quarantine measures on UK visitors

France to impose new quarantine measures on UK visitors amid concern over Indian variant
Police responded to the shooting before the gunman took his own life

Eight killed in shooting at California railyard

Joe Biden was ordered intelligence agencies to report back in 90 days on their investigation into Covid's origins

Joe Biden orders spies to "redouble" efforts to investigate if Covid escaped a lab
The National Crime Agency seized cocaine and heroin during the week of action

1,100 arrested in national crackdown on county lines drug gangs
A groundbreaking union recognition deal has been announced by ride-hailing giant Uber

Uber strikes landmark deal with GMB union

A total of 3,180 new UK cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, the highest daily number since April 12

UK reports highest number of new Covid cases since 12 April

Some protesters demanded that the teacher who showed the Prophet Muhammad cartoon get the sack

Teacher who showed Prophet Muhammad cartoon allowed to return to work