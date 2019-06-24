Jeremy Hunt "Stands By" Calling Boris Johnson A Coward For Avoiding Media Scrutiny

24 June 2019, 09:57 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 10:06

Leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt said he "stands by" calling his rival a "coward" for avoiding media scrutiny.

The leadership candidate wrote in the Times that Boris Johnson was a "coward" and called on his rival to "man up" and "show the nation you can cope with the intense scrutiny the most difficult job in the country will involve".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the Mr Hunt said he "stands by" every word, and reaffirmed his belief that Mr Johnson should answer tough questions.

"This is someone who has refused difficult media interviews," he said.

"People need to know what you would do if parliament takes no deal off the table, simple question and there needs to be an answer to that question.

"This is probably one of the most difficult times to become Prime Minister in our lifetime."

The final two candidates in the Tory leadership contest
The final two candidates in the Tory leadership contest. Picture: Getty

But asked by Nick whether he would have run the story about his rival if he was a journalist, Mr Hunt replied: "If I was editing the Guardian I'd be a raving left and I would splash it every single day, but I'm not a raving lefty, I'm the opposite of that."

"Personal lives are people's personal lives, and my point to Boris is that's up to him, how we wants to deal with it."

It comes after leadership candidate Boris Johnson refused to answer questions about an incident at his home in which the police were called-out.

The Guardian newspaper reported that a row had taken place between Mr Johnson and his partner, and police were called after neighbours raised "concerns for the welfare of a woman".

Watch above.

