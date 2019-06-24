"Anti-British Jeremy Corbyn Must Be Stopped From Becoming Prime Minister, Says Jeremy Hunt

24 June 2019, 09:30 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 11:18

Jeremy Hunt has described Jeremy Corbyn as "anti-British" as he told LBC why the Labour leader must be stopped from becoming Prime Minister.

The Conservative leadership candidate said he was 'not a loser' after Nick Ferrari quizzed him for saying the party could "do better and choose our own Jeremy".

"If I was Prime Minister I'd be the first Prime Minister in half a century who has won a marginal seat, so I know what it's like to knock on every door and to need every single vote," he said.

"Jeremy Corbyn is the most dangerous, ruthless, anti-British, anti-Western Labour leader we have ever had and our first priority has to be to stop him getting anywhere near Downing Street."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

Speaking at the first Conservative Party hustings event, Mr Hunt said the UK was in a "very serious situation" and warned "catastrophe awaits" if members elected the "wrong person".

"Get things wrong and there will be no Conservative government, and maybe even no Conservative Party," he said.

"Get things right and we can deliver Brexit, unite the party and send Corbyn packing."

Watch above.

