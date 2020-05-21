Jo Johnson: Government is right that schools need to go back

21 May 2020, 11:07

Jo Johnson told LBC that it's vital for schools to re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.

The former Universities Minister said children are missing out on huge amounts of learning and it's important for them to return as quickly as they can.

The current plan is that children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 will go back on 1st June after half-term.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Johnson said: "The government is absolutely right to re-open schools as fast as it's safe to do so.

"It's absolutely imperative that we get kids back in the classroom as soon as it's possibly safe to do so.

"The learning loss that is taking place across this country is huge.

"Then there's the inequalities between people who have access to the internet and who are taking advantage of the online learning that their schools are making available and those who aren't. That's worrying.

"For me, I just think there isn't a like-for-like comparison between the online learning and what they get in a classroom learning directly from their teachers.

Jo Johnson says schools should re-open as soon as it is safe
Jo Johnson says schools should re-open as soon as it is safe. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister's brother praised the government's coronavirus response on two key issues - the furlough scheme and ensuring the NHS is not overwhelmed.

But he did admit there needs to be a look at whether that led to the crisis in the care homes.

Watch his full interview at the top of the page.

