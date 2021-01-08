John Bercow: 'Brexit is the most colossal foreign policy blunder post war'

8 January 2021, 13:10 | Updated: 8 January 2021, 13:24

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Former speaker John Bercow has told LBC that Brexit "is the most colossal foreign policy blunder of the post-war period".

Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the ex-parliamentarian said he hoped to be wrong about Britain leaving the European Union but that he still needs convincing.

Knowing Mr Bercow's views on the matter, Nick quipped that the UK was "going to be okay aren't we John?" after successfully striking a deal with the bloc.

"I hope so, but I think it's very early days and I'm not yet convinced," the former speaker replied.

"You would think me a very strange character indeed, Nick, if I suddenly turned tail and said 'Oh, I think Brexit's an absolutely marvellous idea'," he continued, before the LBC presenter said, "It would be a hell of a story John."

Mr Bercow then responded: "My own personal view is that Brexit is the most colossal foreign policy blunder of the post-war period".

Read more: Firms issue warnings over extra red tape as Brexit begins

Watch: Donald Trump is a 'narcissistic, reckless demagogue,' says Bercow

John Bercow gave Nick his damning take on Brexit
John Bercow gave Nick his damning take on Brexit. Picture: LBC

However, Nick quickly pulled the former parliamentarian up on this, saying: "But Boris has pulled it off John, he got his deal."

The ex-speaker conceded that the prime minister did strike an agreement which is "much better than having an ejection from the Union with No Deal", but he branded it a "thin, skeletal deal".

He added that there are an "enormous number of matters" still needing to be debated and negotiated "potentially for months, or even years", while warning that the agreement with the EU does not cover services "which are such an important part of the UK economy".

Mr Bercow continued: "I hope that it's better than I fear, but my fear is that we will be poorer, more insecure and less influential in the world than if we had remained part of the Union."

"I do hope I'm wrong in the interests of the United Kingdom but it's very early days," he added.

"It's far too early, Nick, for you to pat yourself on the back, which I'm sure you wouldn't want to do, and to say 'I Nick Ferrari was right about Brexit'.

"You're entitled to your opinion, but in my opinion, you suffer from the material disadvantage of being completely wrong."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The PM has said he will examine

Former Universities Minister calls for student's rent to be cancelled
Trump is a 'narcissistic, reckless demagogue,' says ex-Speaker Bercow

Trump is a 'narcissistic, reckless demagogue,' says ex-Speaker Bercow
Grant Shapps explained the new Covid test border checks on LBC

Shapps: Travel curbs needed to prevent 'tragedy' of South Africa variant entering UK
Nurseries are "Covid-secure", insists Priti Patel

Nurseries are "Covid-secure", insists Priti Patel

Priti Patel tells LBC the violence in the US was 'shocking beyond words'

Home Secretary Priti Patel condemns US violence as 'shocking beyond words' on LBC
Nick Ferrari scrutinises Priti Patel over new Covid police powers

Nick Ferrari scrutinises Priti Patel over police crackdown on Covid breaches

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Trump insider speaks to LBC after chaos in the Capital

Riot at US Capitol 'very powerful, negative symbol' says Trump’s former chief of staff

18 hours ago

The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'

2 days ago

The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq

London's NHS Nightingale to be opened in 'days', Sadiq Khan tells LBC
A major incident has been declared in London over the rising numbers of Covid cases

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declares major incident over Covid-19 spread
The Moderna vaccine has been approved for use in the UK

Moderna vaccine becomes third Covid-19 jab approved for use in the UK
Northumbria Police said the image did show what appeared to be a human toe

'Human toe' that sparked large-scale police response turns out to be a potato
Ms Fordyce added many seafood companies could not afford the time it would take to fix the issues

Brexit: firms issue warnings over extra red tape as EU rules begin
Scam warning: The public is being urged to stay alert

Public warned to stay alert over Covid-19 vaccine scams

The Government announced that the new rules will take effect next week

Covid-19 UK border testing: What are the latest rules and how will it affect travel?
The Pfizer vaccine appears to be effective against the UK's Covid variant, the study suggests

Pfizer vaccine 'can protect against UK Covid variant', study suggests
James O'Brien 'epitomises' Donald Trump with his coin toss theory

James O'Brien 'epitomises' Donald Trump with his coin toss theory
London firefighters have been drafted in to drive ambulances in the capital

London firefighters drafted in to drive ambulances in the capital