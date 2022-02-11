'His government was riddled with sleaze': Nick Ferrari's blistering take on Sir John Major

By EJ Ward

This is Nick Ferrari's blistering take on Sir John Major after the former PM lectured Boris Johnson.

Nick's monologue comes after former Prime Minister Sir John Major said No10 staffers made up "brazen excuses" and officials and the PM "broke lockdown laws" in a stinging attack over the partygate scandal.

"So this man, who presided over a government riddled with sleaze, most of his male MPs having affairs, the disastrous policy as regards Europe.

"The ERM, exchange rate mechanism, that destroyed the pound, that led the Conservatives to the biggest defeat of a standing party, since the Great Reform Act of 1832.

"His incompetence managed to bring in Tony Blair with the biggest majority since 1832.

"And as Norman Tebbit said, you can forgive him all of that but he also had an affair with Edwina Currie, and we can never unsee that sight can we.

"And he's lecturing Boris Johnson!"

Sir John claimed Boris Johnson "broke lockdown laws, "brazen excuses were dreamed up" and that the public had been asked to "believe the unbelievable" over lockdown parties at Downing Street.

Boris Johnson hit back saying it was "demonstrably untrue" that partygate had damaged the UK's reputation on the international stage.