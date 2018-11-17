John Whittingdale Confirms No Confidence Letter With A "Heavy Heart"

17 November 2018, 16:15

Tory MP John Whittingdale confirms to Nick Ferrari that he handed his letter of no confidence to the 1922 Committee with a "heavy heart".

After a backlash against her draft Brexit agreement, several Tory MPs have handed in their letter of no confidence in Theresa May to the Conservative's 1922 Committee.

Speaking after she her exclusive phone-in with LBC listeners, a former culture secretary John Whittingdale confirmed that he handed his letter in with a "heavy heart".

He told Nick Ferrari that "it has been plain to me that the Chequers agreement and the draft agreement firstly don't deliver what I want from Brexit, and secondly it doesn't command the support of the House of Commons."

"It became clear that the Prime Minister is not willing to move away from her own position and therefore, with sadness, I feel there was no other alternative but to have a vote of no confidence."

