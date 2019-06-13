Jon Culshaw's Hilarious Take On Boris Johnson's Serious Speech

Impressionist Jon Culshaw said Boris Johnson's desperation to be seen as serious has turned him into "Mr Johnson and Bozza Hyde".

The bookies' favourite to be the next Prime Minister put in a sensible showing during his campaign launch yesterday, without the flourishes of latin and jokes that we have become accustomed to.

And in a hilarious conversation with Nick Ferrari, Jon suggested that the real Boris was desperately fighting to be unleashed.

Jon Culshaw did his Boris Johnson impression live on air. Picture: LBC

The full conversation is a wonderfully entertaining diversion form a difficult time in politics.

