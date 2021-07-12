Government will 'move away from legally set obligations' on July 19, Health Minister says

12 July 2021, 08:06

The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast
The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Health minister Edward Argar said guidance on things like mask-wearing"would continue even after so-called "freedom day" on July 19.

Health Minister Edward Argar told LBC Step 4 of the roadmap to unlocking seeks to "remove legal restrictions," but "leave in place guidance."

He said the government would "move away from legally set obligations" but issue "guidance," and "encourage people to be cautious and use the innate common sense of the British people."

Mr Argar told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that he would continue to carry a face mask with him and then use it on a "crowded train" or in a hospital.

Nick pressed the minister, asking if he thought this would mean restaurants and theatres would be able to reopen to full capacity.

"When you see all the legal restrictions removed and a move towards guidance and common sense, with a healthy dose of caution, then businesses will be able to make those judgements."

Mr Argar said once the "legal obligations" are removed then it will be down to businesses to make the decisions.

"It's about giving that responsibility back to businesses and individuals to exercise personal responsibility and make informed choices."

Later on Monday the Prime Minister will host a press conference where he is expected to say that the country can move to Step 4 of the plan to lift measures, including ending the legal requirement to wear masks.

Downing Street said the unlocking would be based on four tests - the success of the vaccine rollout, evidence that the vaccine is causing a reduction in hospital admissions and deaths, that infection rates do not risk a surge in admissions, and that no new variants of concern throw progress off track.

The PM said: "We are tantalisingly close to the final milestone in our road map out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.

"While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has offered every adult some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not over yet.

"Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Health Minister will still carry mask even when legal measures lifted
Sir Graham was speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Sir Graham Brady urges PM to 'hold firm' with plans for July 19 unlocking
The Care Minister was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19
Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson

Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson
Diana statue is 'cleavage on stilts', says art critic

Art critic brands Diana statue 'cleavage on stilts' and 'lacking in her magic'
Pancytopenia: Alert for cat owners amid pet food recall - full list

Pancytopenia: Alert for cat owners amid pet food recall - full list

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

3 days ago

UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC

UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07: Watch again

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gareth Southgate was just a few spot-kicks away from lifting the Euros trophy

'You did us so proud': Nation reacts to England's crushing Euro 2020 final loss to Italy
The think tank says there are lessons for the left and right to learn

‘Culture wars’ and ‘anti-woke’ agenda pitting working-class against each other
The Metropolitan Police said 45 arrests had been made as of 11:30pm on Sunday

49 arrests in central London after England's devastating Euro defeat
The Prime Minister will be speaking from the Downing Street briefing room

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid press briefing today? And what will he say?
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot

FA 'appalled' as England stars suffer racist online abuse after Italy loss
Boris Johnson will address the nation tomorrow

Boris Johnson to address nation on whether July 19 unlocking can proceed
England lost to Italy after a penalty shoot-out

Heartbreak for England as Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties
George, William and Kate stand for the national anthem

Prince George celebrates as England take 1-0 lead against Italy
Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who says there's 'no racism in this country'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'