Keir Starmer: Boris is not being straight over Downing Street flat refurb

By EJ Ward

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told LBC the Prime Minister is "not being straight" over who paid for his Downing Street flat refurbishment.

Speaking to LBC after a trip to John Lewis to browse for wallpaper was branded an "election stunt", by some commentators the Opposition leader hit out at the PM.

Last week reports emerged Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds had rejected furnishings by the department store left in the Number 11 flat by his predecessor Theresa May.

"I don't turn my nose up at John Lewis," the Labour leader said, telling Nick Ferrari he didn't think the stunt had cheapened his political message.

He told LBC "the answer to the question of who refurbished the flat at Number 10 is known to Boris Johnson."

Hitting out at the PM, Sir Keir said Boris Johnson knows who paid for the work to be done, adding "he's not being straight."