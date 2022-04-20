Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

By Seán Hickey

This lifelong Labour voter claims Sir Keir Starmer's 'distasteful' conduct in the House has led to him jumping to Boris Johnson's defence.



James in Kilburn phoned Nick Ferrari to discuss the Prime Minister's apology in front of the House on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson asked for the forgiveness of the country for breaking the coronavirus laws himself and his government put in place – but doubled down in insisting he didn't know he was breaking his own rules by attending his birthday party during lockdown.

The caller took exception to the Labour leader's criticism of Boris Johnson after his statement.

"I find Keir Starmer's self-righteousness and his own moral superiority to be highly distasteful" he told Nick.

The caller went on to accuse Sir Keir of indulging in the "politicisation of people's grief" by using the pandemic experience of a constituent of Tory-held Litchfield to drive home the gravity of Boris Johnson's rule-breaking.

He went on to suggest that the Labour leader could even be seen to be "inciting hate towards Boris."

"I can't stand Starmer", he clarified.

Nick asked the caller about his views on the Prime Minister, to which he admitted he "used to think [Mr Johnson] was a buffoon."

"Because of Starmer, I actually find myself wanting to come to the defence of [Mr Johnson], which I find unbelievable."