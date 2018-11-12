Keir Starmer Says Jeremy Corbyn Is Wrong, Brexit CAN Be Stopped

The Shadow Brexit Secretary has told LBC that his leader Jeremy Corbyn is wrong and that Brexit can be stopped.

Labour leader Mr Corbyn was asked about Brexit by German newspaper De Spiegel and responded: "We can't stop it. The referendum took place. Article 50 has been triggered. What we can do is recognise the reasons why people voted Leave."

But speaking to Nick Ferrari, Keir Starmer insisted that wasn't the case.

Keir Starmer spoke to Nick Ferrari. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "We will face each decision that comes. Obviously the deal will have to be voted on in the next few weeks and if that doesn't meet our conditions, we'll vote against it and call for a General Election.

"If that doesn't happen, then all options must remain on the table and that includes the option of a public vote. That's the position that the whole party has got around."

And when Nick questioned whether that means Mr Corbyn is wrong, Mr Starmer responded: "Well yes. But we've got to look at the decisions as they arise.

"The first decision is actually on the deal, then a question about a General Election, then other options. That's the structured approach and Jeremy and I and the whole party voted for that at our Party Conference."

Nick pointed out: "Doesn't someone need to tell Mr Corbyn this? Because he's obviously under the view that it can't be stopped.

"You don't get much more definite than 'We can't stop it'."

Watch the interview at the top of the page.