Exclusive

Keir Starmer reveals his seventh question to Boris Johnson at PMQs

By EJ Ward

LBC can exclusively reveal Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's seventh question to Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions.

Prime Minister's Questions is a regular feature of the Parliamentary calendar where the PM answers questions and trades barbs with other MPs.

Once a week the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the first to question the Prime Minister before other MPs have their chance to hold Mr Johnson to account.

As part of his regular Call Keir slot with Nick Ferrari the Labour leader urged listeners to watch out for one tactic deployed by Boris Johnson at the weekly session.

"Watch out for this, this week. At Prime Minister's Questions, we have six questions and on the sixth question Boris Johnson descends into insulting me," Sir Keir told LBC.

The Labour leader said the reason Boris Johnson does this on the sixth question was that it is "the only question that I can't get back up and answer him."

It is a feature of PMQs that the Leader of the Opposition is only allowed to ask six questions before the floor is passed to other MPs.

Now LBC can exclusively reveal what Sir Keir's seventh question would have been had he been able to stand up and ask the Prime Minister one final query.

The Labour leader normally gets six questions for the Prime Minister. Picture: PA

On Wednesday in Parliament the Labour leader questioned the PM over job losses asking what support would be given to businesses to help prevent job losses.

Responding to the question the Prime Minister accused Labour of exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic for political gain.

Closing his exchange at PMQs with the Labour leader, Mr Johnson said: "I think that the reality of the Opposition position has been exposed. The cat's out of the bag.

"Because it was his shadow education secretary (Kate Green) who said of the present crisis, she said, 'don't let a good crisis go to waste'.

"That's the real approach of the Labour Party. Seeking to create political opportunity out of a crisis."

But now LBC can exclusively reveal what Sir Keir's seventh question would have been.

The Labour leader told Nick Ferrari his final question would have been: "Prime Minister, please answer the question, what is your plan B for the economy, because it makes no sense to bring in new restrictions at the same time as phasing out support for businesses and for jobs.

"Please answer because people's jobs depend on this."