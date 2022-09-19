King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

By Sam Sholli

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, his former Communications Secretary Kristina Kyriacou has claimed.

Kristina Kyriacou, who was a Communications Secretary to King Charles between 2009 and 2016 when he was the Prince of Wales, made the claims while speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Nick asked: "Lastly, Kristina, you served seven years for the Prince now King.

"What will be your abiding memory of your times working with Charles?"

Ms Kyriacou responded: "I think his passion to do good.

"He hasn't always got it right in that period.

"But he absolutely - his desire to understand what the world needs and what people who may have been closed off to, you know, anyone listening to them. He wants to understand what people want.

"We have to remember he was ridiculed for talking about organic farming in the 70s. He first talked about plastics in a speech in 1970. And his views on the environment indeed are still ridiculed today.

"He is an absolutely incredible person. I've never ever ever had such a diverse portfolio, and I've never learned so much.

"And indeed, I came from a council estate myself. I went to state school, I didn't go to university. Never once did he make me feel that I didn't know enough. Never once did he make me feel that I couldn't do the job.

"He is a leader. And, as I say, more than anything, he's a great listener."

