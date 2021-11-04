Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs

4 November 2021, 09:42 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 09:43

By Sam Sholli

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has told LBC's Nick Ferrari that COP26 "appears to be one of the more successful COPs".

Nick Ferrari put Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on the spot over what has been achieved by COP in the past.

Speaking to the Business Secretary, Nick said: "But Mr Kwarteng, this is COP26. We've had 25 beforehand. What they have achieved?"

Mr Kwarteng highlighted COP21 in Paris in response.

In response to Nick stating that COPs are "talking shops", Mr Kwarteng said that "some of them are and some of them are more successful".

The Business Secretary continued: "And it so happens Nick, I'm very proud to say, that COP26...appears to be one of the more successful COPs.

"We've made commitments about phasing out coal. We've made commitments about stepping up finance to help poorer countries make the energy transition. We've made commitments to jobs as well.

"So I'm very, very pleased actually at the progress we're making."

