Minister denies Business Secretary lied about extra support for firms amid energy crisis

11 October 2021, 08:36

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A government minister has rejected claims made by the Treasury that the Business Secretary has "made things up".

It comes after Kwasi Kwarteng claimed at the weekend that he was in talks with Chancellor Rishi Sunak over the impact of rising energy prices on various industries - but this was denied by the Treasury.

"How concerned should my listeners be that we have an apparent fantasist as the Business Secretary," Nick Ferrari asked putting Security Minister Damian Hinds on the spot.

Mr Hinds told Nick that he didn't think the Business Secretary was making things up.

He told LBC government ministers and departments were always in constant contact with one another.

The Security Minister branded the claims "one of those 'unnamed sources' stories that comes out from time to time.

The row comes after Mr Kwarteng claimed he was "speaking constantly" with industry on their energy needs and pricing and was "engaging" with the Treasury on the issue.

But, a Treasury source told Sky News they are "not involved in any talks" and added that it was not the first time Mr Kwarteng "has made things up in interviews".

Dermot Nolan, the former chief executive of Ofgem, has assured people not to worry about their energy provider going out of business.

Asked if more energy providers will go out of business, on Sunday he told LBC: "I'm not sure if more will or won't, I think it's more likely that more will, certainly.

"But I don't think that's a problem. It's not great, but I would assure anybody who's worried about whether their firm will go out of business or not.

"I would assure them you stay where you are, you will be looked after, you will be protected, you will actually be switched to another supplier and your credit balance will be preserved.

"So though it's never great to hear about the firm you're with going out of business, you will be switched to someone else, you will be taken care of, so I would urge people not to worry about that."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The steel industry chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'PM needs to bang heads together' to avoid steel sector crisis, industry boss says

Nick Ferrari won a prestigious journalism award

Nick Ferrari “at the top of his game” as he picks up prestigious award for LBC journalism

The Thomas Cook CEO was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Changes to travel rules are 'good news' for holidaymakers, but more clarity needed

The broadcaster was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andrew Neil's withering take on Boris Johnsons party conference speech

Dominic Raab defended the government's Universal Credit cut

Dominic Raab denies £20 UC cut will force families into stark 'heat or eat' choice

Exclusive
'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference

Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari interviews Boris Johnson

The PM was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Get back to work or lose out': PM urges Brits to get back to the office

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike

'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike
The Chancellor refused to rule out future tax hikes

Chancellor Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out future tax hikes

Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'

Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer is he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: 'We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Islamic State 'utterly deplorable' for wanting to attack 'international humanitarian mission'
The former national security adviser was speaking to LBC

Taliban is 'trying to act a little bit differently', ex National Security Adviser says
Armed forces minister James Heappey said an attack could come this morning

Minister warns of possible Isis-K attack at Kabul airport within 'hours'
Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary three times

'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We were on the job': Raab hits back at criticism over holiday while Kabul fell
The Defence Secretary warned that the group could start mortaring the airport.

Ben Wallace: Taliban could start mortaring Kabul Airport if forces stay past deadline

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

3 days ago

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?': Iain Dale challenges Tory MP

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Increasing concerns have been raised over a lack of face-to-face appointments with GPs

'A home visit would have saved her': Man who lost wife to cancer criticises online GP consultations
Submarine secrets were hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, it is alleged

US Navy engineer 'caught sending out nuclear sub secrets in peanut butter sandwich'
Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens

Minister: 'Nobody feels more let down' than police officers after Sarah Everard's murder
Priti Patel has clashed with Dame Cressida Dick

Priti Patel 'thinks Met is rotten from top to bottom' after Sarah Everard murder
A Russian spy stole information about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, reports say

Russian spy 'stole Oxford vaccine blueprint to use in Sputnik jab'
The Met has dropped its review into Ms Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew

'No further action': Met drops probe into Virginia Giuffre's claims against Prince Andrew
The Government has removed its advice not to travel to a number of long-haul flight destinations

Red list slashed as latest travel update comes into force

Pregnant women now make up 17% of the most critically ill patients with covid-19

Pregnant women urged to get vaccine as data shows they make up fifth of severe Covid cases
A total of 750 allegations of sexual assault have been made against police officers between 2016 and 2020

Hundreds of sexual assault allegations made against police officers, shocking data shows
Covid passes will be needed for nightclubs and events from Monday

Welsh Covid pass needed for nightclubs and large events from Monday