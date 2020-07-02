Labour MP: I wrote to government over local outbreaks and they did nothing

2 July 2020, 08:13 | Updated: 2 July 2020, 08:22

By Adrian Sherling

The Shadow Communities Secretary told LBC he wrote to the government a month ago to demand local coronavirus testing data - but Ministers did nothing.

Local authorities have complained they have not received enough information about outbreaks of Covid-19 in their region - something that Labour leader Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister about yesterday in PMQs.

Steve Reed revealed the Public Health Minister refused to respond to his request and that ended up with Leicester going into a local lockdown.

READ MORE: Revealed - the three towns which could follow Leicester into local lockdown

Steve Reed MP spoke to Nick Ferrari about the local outbreaks
Steve Reed MP spoke to Nick Ferrari about the local outbreaks. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "I've been speaking to local government leaders for weeks about this and they've been very worried that they did not have access to the data about the rate of infections in their towns and localities.

"I wrote on their behalf to the Public Health Minister on 8th June and several times more that week asking whether they could be given the data on infections in their areas and clarity over what powers they would have if they needed to be in local lockdown.

"The Minister refused to reply to me. They said they were not in a position to give me an answer.

"The government has had nearly a month to sort this out. They did nothing, literally nothing. And then we see the situation in Leicester.

"And the problem is that once the infection takes hold in a community and the rate of infection goes above 1, it spreads exponentially and there's a risk it can spread out of one town and into neighbouring towns, leading us into a second lockdown.

"It beggars belief that the government is not sharing data that local authorities need to take appropriate action."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Former Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind told Iain Dale that Hong Kong have "every reason" to be anxious about the new security law

Sir Malcolm Rifkind: "It is a very grim day indeed for Hong Kong"

13 hours ago

Ms Greening told Iain Dale that fining parents was not a priority

Fining parents is a 'distraction' from bigger issues, says former Education Secretary

2 days ago

"Martin Luther King Jr would have supported Black Lives Matter protests unequivocally," his son told LBC

Martin Luther King III's powerful speech on Black Lives Matter protests

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari asked Simon Clarke about the plan for the Hong Kongers

"Where will they live?" Nick Ferrari asks Minister what the plan is over 2.9m Hong Kongers
Teachers have said they fear coronavirus could be used to bully pupils

Teachers terrified of being coughed and spat at by pupils as schools return
Pupils will be welcomed back to a very different classroom experience

Sweeping changes to schools to be announced by Gavin Williamson

Russia: 'What's the point of voting if they've already decided?' - Putin can stay in power until 2036