Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

By Seán Hickey

The UK is 'going to hell in a handcart' following a slew of violent crimes across the country, Nick Ferrari fears.

"This is lawless UK. Make no mistake about it," Nick told LBC listeners following a week of harrowing crime last week.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival, where police confirmed there had been more than 200 arrests over the course of the weekend.

Nick also reflected on the senseless murder of a nine-year-old child in Liverpool and the rushing of a fast food restaurant in Nottingham.

"There is no fear of any repercussion in this country whatsoever" he fumed, before taking aim at the priorities of the police.

"In Lincoln two weeks ago, the police were dancing the Macarena!" He reminded listeners, after footage of police dancing at a pride event emerged.

He clarified that calls for a stronger police presence across the nation isn't to intimidate the public, but to keep the public safe.

"I don't want fear, I want respect." Nick then took aim at the police at Lincoln Pride again, making the point that they "got it [the Macarena] absolutely spot on, so they must have rehearsed it!"

"Hug your children. Hug them very tight. This country is going to hell in a handcart."