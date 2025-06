Caller Layla fears for her daughters following Kemi Badenoch's Burqa comments

Layla fears for her daughters following Kemi Badenoch's Burqa comments

By Jen Kennedy

‘I don’t know what country to take my daughters to next.’

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Distressed caller, Layla, ‘fears for her daughters’ following Kemi Bandenoch’s comments about the burqa. She is worried about ‘being attacked on public transport’ and ‘spat at’.