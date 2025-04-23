LBC caller accuses Keir Starmer of failing to represent English identity through rallying cry to ‘reclaim our flag’

Caller Shaun

By Madeleine Wilson

The Prime Minister has shared his worries about the far-right claiming ownership of St George’s Cross at a Downing Street reception held to mark the day of England’s patron saint.

Caller Sean has argued that the flag of Saint George represents core English values like liberty, justice, and free speech -principles born in England and shared across the Anglosphere.