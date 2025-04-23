LBC caller accuses Keir Starmer of failing to represent English identity through rallying cry to ‘reclaim our flag’

23 April 2025, 10:43

Caller Shaun

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

The Prime Minister has shared his worries about the far-right claiming ownership of St George’s Cross at a Downing Street reception held to mark the day of England’s patron saint.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caller Sean has argued that the flag of Saint George represents core English values like liberty, justice, and free speech -principles born in England and shared across the Anglosphere.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick caller

LBC caller tries to convince Nick Ferrari that Brexit is responsible for Britain's lack of economic growth

Vegan activist calls Nick Ferrari to defend supermarket protests

Vegan activist calls Nick Ferrari to defend supermarket protests

Former policeman explains why 'non-crime hate incidents' have to be investigated

Former policeman explains why 'non-crime hate incidents' have to be investigated

MPs find 'no evidence of two-tier policing' in Southport riots | LBC callers react

MPs find 'no evidence of two-tier policing' in Southport riots | LBC callers react

Nick Ferrari

Is chlorinated chicken a fair price to pay for a US trade deal? Nick Ferrari debates with caller Jay

Nick

Nick Ferrari callers react to new measures to control illegal migration

Exclusive
LBC Presenter Nick Ferrari visits Cromwell Hospital in West London.

Nick Ferrari shares his experience getting tested for prostate cancer amid calls for UK to ramp up routine screening

Exclusive
A report claims police should make people give their biological sex, rather than their self-ascribed gender.

Police should record biological sex after arrests, minister says, after report claims criminals can pick their own gender
Exclusive
Itay Kashti, a Jewish-Israeli music producer, was lured to what he believed was a musician retreat before being beaten and kidnapped for his race and religion.

Israeli music producer opens up about horrific anti-Semitic kidnapping as three men jailed for extortion plot

Exclusive
British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns

British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns

Exclusive
Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Katharine Birbalsingh branded the Government’s plans for school uniforms “marxist” and warned they could seriously impact students’ ability to learn.

‘Britain’s strictest head’ lashes out at government plans to limit branded school uniform items

Fury as London Underground book exchange scrapped over 'fire risk' after two decades

'Why can’t we have nice things?': Fury as London Underground scraps book exchange over 'fire risk' after 20 years

Exclusive
Jordan North and Chris Stark's hilarious remix of Sian Welby reading kids' book on LBC.

'Who's digging up my nuts?': Jordan North and Chris Stark's hilarious remix of Sian Welby reading kids' book on LBC

Politicians 'must be able to question judicial decisions' amid row over 'activist judges,' Priti Patel tells LBC

Politicians 'must be able to question judicial decisions,' Priti Patel tells LBC amid row over 'activist judges'

Exclusive
Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' as Israeli President labels 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’.

Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' says President, labelling 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’
Nigel Farage 'reduced to tears' over ECHR rule which saw Albanian criminal's deportation 'halted over chicken nuggets'

Nigel Farage 'reduced to tears' over ECHR rule which saw Albanian criminal's deportation 'halted over chicken nuggets'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Israel Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely spoke with LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Two-state solution 'far away' because '80 per cent of Palestinians support Hamas', says Israeli Ambassador
Netanyahu 'not a war criminal’ claims Israeli ambassador as nation 'prepared for all other alternatives' in Lebanon

Netanyahu 'not a war criminal’ claims Israeli ambassador as nation 'prepared for all other alternatives' in Lebanon
Keir Starmer has refused to apologise over the gifts row.

Keir Starmer refuses to say sorry three times over freebies row as he insists he 'didn't do anything wrong'
Sir Keir shut down suggestions that pubs will be forced to close early

'This is nonsense': Keir Starmer shuts down claims pubs will be forced to close early to tackle harmful drinking
The UK has not undermined Israel over the suspension of arms sales, Keir Starmer has said.

UK has not undermined Israel over suspension of arms sales, says PM as he calls for de-escalation in Middle East
Nigel Farage says Donald Trump is 'generally proven right' when asked about claims that migrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Nigel Farage insists Trump will be 'proven right' about migrants eating pet cats and dogs

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Rachel Reeves announced a slew of cuts in her Spring Statement.

Reeves rejects claim £3.4bn welfare cuts will plunge 250,000 people into poverty as she vows to get Britain working

27 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

1 month ago

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/03 | Watch Again

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Seventeen Seventy, Queensland, Australia

Tributes paid to British father and son who drowned after being swept out to sea in Australia
Freddie Mercury's ex Mary Austin auctioned off some of his belongings

Inside Freddie Mercury's family's battle to 'get back belongings worth millions', after ex-girlfriend auctions them off
Reading fans protesting against the club's owner Dai Yongge

Reading owner granted further extension to complete sale of club

Chris Eubank interviewed during the grand arrivals at The Pelligon, London. Picture date: Tuesday April 22, 2025.

'I’m the matador and Conor Benn is the bull', says Chris Eubank Jr ahead of grudge fight

Water coming out of a tap

Devon residents without water to receive £200 compensation, says MP

Not enough NHS staff to ensure safe care on wards, survey finds

'Wake-up call for health service': Too few nursing staff on duty to provide safe NHS care, says report
first editions of the First Four Folios of William Shakespeare's collected plays

300-year-old Shakespeare folios to go on auction expected to fetch up to £4.5 million

Bowel cancer. doctor wearing a medical mask shows to senior woman intestines anatomical model during a visit to the clinic

Blood test which could detect up to 12 common cancers being assessed for NHS use

The photograph was released to celebrate Princess Isabella's 18th birthday by the Danish royal family.

Gen-Z Danish princess releases official portrait holding her phone

Decades after Suzy Lamplugh, is London doing enough to protect women and girls?

Decades after Suzy Lamplugh, is London doing enough to protect women and girls?