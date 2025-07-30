LBC caller fed up with the ‘inflated prices’ in the UK is ‘appealed’ by a move to Cuba

By LBC

Nick Ferrari is baffled by caller James comparing food rationing in the Cuba to UK supermarkets' 'price gouging'.

In response to news that more than half of young people aged 18-30 have considered leaving the UK, caller James suggests Cuba could be a lucrative destination for Brits wanting to flee 'inflated prices'.