LBC caller fed up with the ‘inflated prices’ in the UK is ‘appealed’ by a move to Cuba

30 July 2025, 11:08

LBC caller fed up with the ‘inflated prices’ in the UK is ‘appealed’ by a move to Cuba

LBC

By LBC

Nick Ferrari is baffled by caller James comparing food rationing in the Cuba to UK supermarkets' 'price gouging'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In response to news that more than half of young people aged 18-30 have considered leaving the UK, caller James suggests Cuba could be a lucrative destination for Brits wanting to flee 'inflated prices'.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nigel Farage blames rise in rape on immigration: LBC callers react

Nigel Farage blames rise in rape on immigration: LBC callers react

Euro's Trophy

Caller Nick isn't a fan of the trophy the England Lionesses were awarded

Immigration, billionaires and Wetherspoons | LBC's best callers of the week

Immigration, billionaires and Wetherspoons: LBC's best callers of the week

Caller Kingsley: Labour 'should put their money where their mouth is' for resident doctors

Caller Kingsley: Labour 'should put their money where their mouth is' for resident doctors

Tim Martin

LBC callers answer: "what is the magic of Wetherspoons?"

After concerns of her pain were repeatedly ignored by hospital staff, caller Kevin’s mum died just hours after his brother was born.

Caller Kevin's mum died after her pain was ignored

Epping Riots, NF

Following the anti migrant protests in Epping Nick Ferrari and caller Andrew look for solutions

Nick Ferrari and caller Kevin don't see eye to eye in benefits debate

Nick Ferrari and caller Kevin don't see eye to eye in benefits debate

LBC reacts: King Charles will tell Macron there are 'no borders' between UK and France

LBC reacts: King Charles will tell Macron there are 'no borders' between UK and France

LBC callers are divided over proposed wealth tax

‘Preposterous’: LBC callers are divided over proposed wealth tax

Nick Ferrari

‘Lessons haven’t been learned’ following 7/7 London bombings

A new 'Labour' party, Nigel Farage, and shoplifting | LBC's best callers of the week

A new 'Labour' party, Nigel Farage, and shoplifting | LBC's best callers of the week

"What's the risk?" LBC caller Steve wants to give a new party a chance

"What's the risk?" LBC caller Steve wants to give a new party a chance

Nigel Farage takes your calls

Nigel Farage takes your calls with Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari caller

Caller Mark says the government has ‘destroyed’ the Labour Party

Caller Comp

LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Former policeman explains why 'non-crime hate incidents' have to be investigated

Former policeman explains why 'non-crime hate incidents' have to be investigated

MPs find 'no evidence of two-tier policing' in Southport riots | LBC callers react

MPs find 'no evidence of two-tier policing' in Southport riots | LBC callers react

Nick Ferrari

Is chlorinated chicken a fair price to pay for a US trade deal? Nick Ferrari debates with caller Jay
Nick

Nick Ferrari callers react to new measures to control illegal migration

LBC Presenter Nick Ferrari visits Cromwell Hospital in West London.

Nick Ferrari shares his experience getting tested for prostate cancer amid calls for UK to ramp up routine screening
A report claims police should make people give their biological sex, rather than their self-ascribed gender.

Police should record biological sex after arrests, minister says, after report claims criminals can pick their own gender

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Should there be more working class people in government?

Should there be more working class people in government? LBC callers debate

10 days ago

Caller thinks Diane Abbott should 'stop going on' about racism against black people

Caller thinks Diane Abbott should 'stop going on' about racism against black people

12 days ago

Kemi Badenoch takes your cals

LBC callers put their questions to Kemi Badenoch

14 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

England captain Ben Stokes during a nets session at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 30, 2025.

England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of fifth Test against India through injury

The population of England and Wales is estimated to have grown by more than 700,000 in the year to June 2024, the second largest annual numerical increase in over 75 years.

Migration triggers second largest annual jump in population in over 75 years

Waitrose supermarket.

Major supermarket issues do not eat warning as popular product recalled amid diarrhoea and fever concerns
Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz from Liverpool.

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz moves to Bayern Munich for £66.5million

Paul Mario Day has died aged 69.

Tributes pour in as Iron Maiden's original singer dies aged 69

British brothers have drowned while swimming on holiday in Spain.

Tragedy as two British brothers, 11 and 13, drown in front of their father while swimming off Spanish beach
Products made by top brands such as Ella's Kitchen and Heinz were found to have up to 70 per cent of their calories derived from sugar

Baby food bombshell: One in three food products ultra-processed as experts warn of obesity timebomb
Katy Perry, left, and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Newly single Katy Perry spotted having dinner with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Forget the lazy 'white van man' stereotype; it’s these workers, not City bankers, who drive Britain's real economy.

Forget the City bankers - Britain's real economy runs on white vans and it's time to scrap the stereotypes
Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, Birmingham, July 2025, with fans and onlookers bringing flowers and gifts of respect following Ozzy's passing.

Not everyone understood Ozzy - but Birmingham always did