LBC caller Paula drives home the impact of disability benefit cuts

19 June 2025, 10:25

LBC caller Paula drives home the impact of PIP benefit cuts

LBC

By LBC

"This is a real mess, isn't it? I simply don't know what's going on."

The impact of cuts to disability benefits have been thrown into sharp relief by disabled LBC caller Paula.

After her claims were reviewed over the phone, she tells Nick Ferrari she is set to lose almost all of her benefits.

That means she'll have to rely solely on her £880/month Universal Credit payment.

Does this change your mind on the government's proposed plans?

Britain's deal to cede the Chagos Islands has been cast into doubt

Labour deal to hand over Chagos Islands thrown into doubt as Starmer gives Trump time to 'consider' agreement
The UK and Mauritius said they have made "good progress" on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20.

UK 'mid negotiation' over Chagos deal as government deny they're rushing deal through before Trump takes office
Rachel Reeves says UK must go 'further and faster' in search of growth - as Chancellor faces criticism over China visit

Rachel Reeves says UK must go 'further and faster' in search of growth - as Chancellor faces criticism over China visit
Rachel Reeves faces growing scrutiny as market jitters spark calls for fiscal clarity

Rachel Reeves faces growing pressure as market turmoil raises questions over Labour's fiscal credibility
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York 'thrilled' to support Nick Ferrari's Kids Who Read Succeed campaign.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York 'thrilled' to support Nick Ferrari's Kids Who Read Succeed campaign
Reform is “fixed” in favour of Nigel Farage, former deputy leader claims as he hits back at former boss

Reform is 'fixed' in favour of Nigel Farage, former deputy leader claims as he hits back at former boss

