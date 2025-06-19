LBC caller Paula drives home the impact of disability benefit cuts

LBC caller Paula drives home the impact of PIP benefit cuts

By LBC

"This is a real mess, isn't it? I simply don't know what's going on."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The impact of cuts to disability benefits have been thrown into sharp relief by disabled LBC caller Paula.

After her claims were reviewed over the phone, she tells Nick Ferrari she is set to lose almost all of her benefits.

That means she'll have to rely solely on her £880/month Universal Credit payment.

Does this change your mind on the government's proposed plans?