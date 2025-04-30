LBC caller reckons he's got a plan to 'accidentally' achieve Net Zero

Tony Blair says Net Zero is 'doomed to fail' but caller Jason thinks his plan will succeed and 'automatically save money'

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, caller Jason proposes his plan that will 'accidentally' achieve Net Zero and 'automatically' save the government money.

This comes after Sir Tony Blair claimed the Government’s net-zero policies are 'doomed to fail'.

Downing Street has rejected the former PM’s positions, as a spokesman told reporters: “We will reach net zero in a way that treads lightly on people’s lives, not by telling them how to live or behave."