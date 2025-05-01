LBC caller with criminal past backs officer’s actions and reflects on police fairness

Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
1 May 2025, 12:17 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 13:41
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) announced yesterday that Sgt Martyn Blake, a Metropolitan Police firearms officer, will face allegations of gross misconduct relating to the shooting of Chris Kaba in south London in September 2022.
A former drug dealer who turned his life around calls in to defend the police's actions, saying officers are only human and often act with fairness, even when he was on the wrong side of the law.