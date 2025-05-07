LBC callers are divided over the UK-India trade deal

7 May 2025, 10:15

LBC callers are divided over the UK-India trade deal

LBC

By LBC

The UK and India have sealed a landmark free trade agreement, in a deal which is hoped will boost sectors hardest hit by Donald Trump's tariffs. Listen back to LBC callers reaction to the announcement.

0:00 John thinks Indian nationals will come to the UK to benefit from free healthcare
1:42 Daniel highlights how this would help business owners, but at the same time poses a risk of only benefiting big companies
2:47 Michael thinks it's a very good deal and doesn't understand how 'could anybody not be celebrating that'
4:20 Jo is concerned for the added stress this will bring to the NHS
6:07 Paul explains how he thinks this will help with labor shortages

