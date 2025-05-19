James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
LBC callers react as Keir Starmer signs off his 'Brexit reset'
19 May 2025, 08:59
Starmer signs off Brexit 'reset': Is it a good deal? | LBC reaction
A fresh deal has been done between the UK and the European Union, lasting 12 years.
00:00 Caller Peter: 'You've been wrong about everything for a decade, Nick!'
02:45 Caller Jane is worried about a youth mobility scheme as there's 'nowhere for them to stay'.
04:16 Caller Andrew accuses Keir Starmer of 'Brexit betrayal.'
06:35 Caller Lenny is concerned this deal will make the UK a 'colony' of the EU.