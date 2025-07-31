LBC callers react to Farage's 'brilliant' phone-in

By LBC Staff

LBC callers share their response to Nigel Farage's phone-in. Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Thursday, the Reform UK leader claimed the Online Safety Act will do nothing to deter predators online because they can simply download VPNs “in minutes."

0:01 | Daniel in Golders Green felt it was 'very reassuring' to hear Nigel Farage 'talk tough on crime.'

1:35 | Neil in South Hams says 'the statistics are not that significant.'

4:33 | Femi (Matthew) in Birmingham thinks that 'Farage points to real problems, but his solutions will be far worse.'

7:01 | 'A load of rubbish' is the view of Alex in Southampton when asked about the safety act.