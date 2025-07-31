LBC callers react to Farage's 'brilliant' phone-in

31 July 2025, 16:44

LBC callers react to Farage's 'brilliant' phone-in

By LBC Staff

LBC callers share their response to Nigel Farage's phone-in. Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Thursday, the Reform UK leader claimed the Online Safety Act will do nothing to deter predators online because they can simply download VPNs “in minutes."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

0:01 | Daniel in Golders Green felt it was 'very reassuring' to hear Nigel Farage 'talk tough on crime.'

1:35 | Neil in South Hams says 'the statistics are not that significant.'

4:33 | Femi (Matthew) in Birmingham thinks that 'Farage points to real problems, but his solutions will be far worse.'

7:01 | 'A load of rubbish' is the view of Alex in Southampton when asked about the safety act.

