LBC callers react to Netanyahu calling out Starmer for being on the 'wrong side of humanity'

23 May 2025, 11:57

LBC callers react to Netanyahu calling out Starmer for being on the 'wrong side of humanity'

Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Sir Keir Starmer of being "on the wrong side of humanity".

00:14 Ahmed in Swansea agrees that Starmer is on the 'wrong side of history'.

02:38 John in Seaford makes a comparison between Israel's actions now and the Allies in World War II.

05:02 Dave in Golders Green is worried about the safety of his Jewish daughter.

07:35 Ahmed in New Malden believes the only entity that can stop Israel is the United States.

09:00 Joe in Forest Hill reminds listeners that Keir Starmer's children are Jewish and he is not 'sticking up for Hamas'.

